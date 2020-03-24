Telford and Shrewsbury shopping centres remain open for certain stores

Following the announcement of new strict measures aimed at protecting people from the coronavirus outbreak on Monday, it has been confirmed that Telford Centre and the Pride Hill, Riverside and Darwin shopping centres in Shrewsbury will stay open.

Glynn Morrow, manager of Telford Centre, said: “As a town centre we will continue to provide access to a number of essential services which are in support of the Government's current strategy.

See also:

"However, we would stress that visitors must do so safely, washing their hands regularly, following social distancing guidance while accessing these services and supporting stores that have also put these measures in place.

"This situation is changing rapidly and we would recommend people continue to check our social media channels and message us with any specific questions.”

A statement on behalf of Shropshire Council, which runs the sopping centres in Shrewsbury, said: "Shrewsbury shopping centres remain open at this time for essential shops.

Telford Centre

Advertising

"We’re in the process of reducing the centres’ entrance points to manage social distancing.

"We ask people to follow the latest Government guidance and only make essential visits to the shops for food and medicine at this time.

"For updates regarding coronavirus and the Shrewsbury shopping centres, visit shrewsbury-shopping.co.uk."

Stores in Telford remaining open include:

Advertising

Boots

Aldi

B&M

M&S food hall only

Iceland

Superdrug

Holland & Barrett

Wilko

Poundland

WH Smith

Specsavers (For emergency and essentials only)

Barclays

Halifax

HSBC

Lloyds

Nationwide

NatWest

Santander

TSB

Stores in Shrewsbury remaining open include: