Telford and Shrewsbury shopping centres remain open for certain stores
Shropshire's main shopping centres are to remain open for customers to access certain stores.
Following the announcement of new strict measures aimed at protecting people from the coronavirus outbreak on Monday, it has been confirmed that Telford Centre and the Pride Hill, Riverside and Darwin shopping centres in Shrewsbury will stay open.
Glynn Morrow, manager of Telford Centre, said: “As a town centre we will continue to provide access to a number of essential services which are in support of the Government's current strategy.
"However, we would stress that visitors must do so safely, washing their hands regularly, following social distancing guidance while accessing these services and supporting stores that have also put these measures in place.
"This situation is changing rapidly and we would recommend people continue to check our social media channels and message us with any specific questions.”
A statement on behalf of Shropshire Council, which runs the sopping centres in Shrewsbury, said: "Shrewsbury shopping centres remain open at this time for essential shops.
"We’re in the process of reducing the centres’ entrance points to manage social distancing.
"We ask people to follow the latest Government guidance and only make essential visits to the shops for food and medicine at this time.
"For updates regarding coronavirus and the Shrewsbury shopping centres, visit shrewsbury-shopping.co.uk."
Stores in Telford remaining open include:
- Boots
- Aldi
- B&M
- M&S food hall only
- Iceland
- Superdrug
- Holland & Barrett
- Wilko
- Poundland
- WH Smith
- Specsavers (For emergency and essentials only)
- Barclays
- Halifax
- HSBC
- Lloyds
- Nationwide
- NatWest
- Santander
- TSB
Stores in Shrewsbury remaining open include:
- Wilko
- Home Bargains
- Green Options
- Poundland
- WH Smith. Post Office – awaiting decision
- M&S food hall only
- Cool Trader
- Meat Shack
