LIVE coronavirus updates as Britain starts first full day in lockdown
We bring you the latest coronavirus updates from Shropshire, Mid Wales, the UK and beyond as Britain goes into full lockdown to help tackle the pandemic.
Last night Boris Johnson said police could fine anyone who ignores new measures including a ban on public gatherings of more than two people.
The Prime Minister detailed a short list of reasons why individuals can leave their homes as he ordered the immediate closure of all shops selling non-essentials items on Monday evening.
He ordered people to only leave the house to shop for basic necessities “as infrequently as possible” and to perform one form of exercise a day.
Or they could seek medical help, provide care to a vulnerable person or travel to work if “absolutely necessary”, he said in a televised address from within Downing Street.
It comes as the death toll from the disease in Shropshire rose to three on Monday.
Latest updates:
