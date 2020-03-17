IT company protects care providers from hackers

With a hacker attack happening every 39 seconds, this topic is fast becoming a vital part of staying safe online, especially in the care community, where vigilance is more important than ever.

Managing director of Bespoke Computing, Chris Pallett, educated the attendees over the importance of cyber security and gave five crucial steps to take in order to stay safe online. These steps included how best to educate staff members, to properly filtering emails and installing the correct anti-virus software. Talks were also given by Telford & Wrekin Council and Oxford Brookes University.

After the cyber-attack on the NHS in 2017, it’s clear that cyber security is vital in protecting data online. It’s not just big corporations that need to worry either, with 43 per cent of cyber-attacks targeting small businesses and statistics showing that everyone will experience a cyber security incident at some point.

Mr Pallett said “Being hacked is something you think will never happen to you and we really wish that were the case. However, with everything we do now being online, hacking is only going to become more of a problem. That’s why the right IT solutions are crucial.”

The event attracted a strong turnout, with various care providers attending.

Mr Pallett said “We understand addressing and implementing cyber security can be daunting, time consuming and expensive. That is why we want to make the solution simple. All businesses deserve to be safe online which is why we create bespoke computing solutions, to ensure that happens.”

Shropshire Partners in Care run various events like this throughout the year to ensure the care community are providing the very best for their patients.