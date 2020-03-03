Housebuilder to help introduce people into a greener way of living

4C Homes Developments Ltd, based in Albrighton, has been set-up by director Simon Parton, who is keen to offer more opportunities for people to start ‘green living’.

The company is currently building 17 homes off Station Road in Madeley, which are available to reserve from March and completed later this year.

The scheme includes affordable housing and shared ownership, and the homes will have a range of features including rainwater tanks, underfloor heating and low energy lighting.

Mr Parton, who has 25 years’ building experience, said: “With the ever increasing worry of climate change, many homeowners are looking to introduce into their lives a greener way of living.

“Unfortunately, converting your existing home into a green, sustainable home is an expensive and time consuming ordeal. Then the finished product rarely delivers on its green promise.

“We set out to offer Shropshire residents a solution by producing attractive, sustainable homes by introducing the very best green building techniques; from air source heat pumps to rainwater harvesting. Each of our homes will bring significantly lower running costs, a lower impact on the environment and a higher return for your initial investment as everyone else plays catch up if you decide to sell.

“Everything is built up for sustainability and to save money. The products are built to last so maintenance costs are kept to a minimum.”

As well as the homes in Madeley, Mr Parton said he is actively looking for other sites around Shropshire.

“I like Shropshire, it’s mainly rural and I believe everything fits well with our brand and product,” Mr Parton said. “We make sure each site has amenities close by whether it is for families, couples or professional people. We use exactly the same brick company which supplies Blists Hill. A lot of work goes into them.”

Mr Parton said the company, which directly employs seven people with a further 150 sub-contractors, is also looking to work with the local community.

“We are looking to donate to schools and encourage children to see our properties through school trips,” he added.