Jupiter Group ranked in Times Top 200 again

Jupiter grows and markets grape, citrus, pineapple, melon, avocado, lime and kiwi to international retailers and wholesalers, and is the second-largest independent employer in Newport.

The Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 ranks Britain’s mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing international sales, measured over their latest two years of available accounts.

Continued international sales growth has seen Jupiter also climb the league table to sit at 17th place.

CEO and joint MD, Mark Tweddle, said: “What an incredible start to the year. I’m so proud that we have again featured in the coveted Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200. To have climbed up to sit at 17th for 2020 is a testament to all of the hard work and determination of our teams globally.”

Jupiter’s 2020 ranking comes after it achieved an impressive average annual sales growth of 121.99 per cent over the last two years.

The last year has seen a host of new developments come to the forefront in Jupiter’s fresh produce world, including the expansion of the group in the Netherlands, Colombia and Argentina and their global CSR initiatives were recognised in a UK family business awards win.

In addition to the honour of the listing, Harper Adams alumni Mr Tweddle and his wife Yvonne have also been invited to attend a special ceremony in London in May alongside CEOs of companies who they appear alongside in the 2020 International Track 200.