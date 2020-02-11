Network Telecom enjoys record-breaking year

The rapidly growing company has seen its profit grow by 30 per cent year on year following an extremely successful 12 months that included its acquisition by European giant Enreach, the launch of its hosted solution, NT Cloud, as well as further developments to its award-winning desk phone, NT Multimedia.

Within the last five years the Telford-based provider has increased its operating profit by more than 140 per cent.

The business has helped SMEs throughout the country to make money from their telephone systems. It has also focused on upgrading its existing customer base to the latest technology. The company has seen a 22 per cent growth in sales year on year.

Not only has there been considerable growth in both sales and profit, the number of staff has grown too. Staff numbers increased by 19 per cent year on year, so much so that the provider extended its headquarters to house the ever-increasing team.

Chris Parkes, head of sales and marketing, said “2019 has been hugely successful for us. We are really proud to have had yet another brilliant year. The record-breaking figures really are a testament to everyone’s hard work. 2020 is going to be another big year for us with the launch of our new NT Multimedia device as well as lots of exciting plans in the pipeline."