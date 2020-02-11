Hot tub showroom opens in Shrewsbury

All Weather Leisure Midlands Limited has completed the letting of Unit A, Plot 28 at the business park, creating two new jobs with the potential for more in the future.

It is the family-run company’s second showroom as they have been established in Cannock for the last three years.

Liam Shelley, who owns and runs the business with his son Luke, said: “We saw there was a lack of quality hot tub suppliers in the area. Jacuzzi approached us and said they wanted an existing company that’s doing well to expand and set up another showroom in Shrewsbury.

“We thought about it and it all happened very quickly. We felt this would be a good place to be and we are excited to have now opened for business ahead of an official opening later this month.

“We have already taken on two local people and hopefully, if it gets really busy, we will also be looking for more engineers to add to the sales team.”

Toby Shaw handled the letting of the newly-constructed semi-detached trade counter unit at 28a Vanguard Way, which extends to approximately 3,125 sq ft, for Towler Shaw Roberts.

He said: “The unit forms part of the popular and ever expanding Vanguard Trade Park and is prominently located in a corner position within the principal commercial area of Shrewsbury.

"All Weather Leisure Midlands Limited is another exciting addition to Vanguard and we wish them every success with their new Shrewsbury showroom.”