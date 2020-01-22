GKN Wheels and Structures appoints new CEO

Abdul brings a wealth of industry and global general management experience to the role, having held a number of senior positions in GKN since joining the company in 1999.

During that time, he has held responsibility for the company’s plants at Telford and Estherville in the USA.

Abdul said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to this role at such an exciting time for the company. I am looking forward to working closely with my team to deliver our growth and development plans worldwide and to drive the long-term investment programmes across our plants and technology to bring industry leading solutions to our customers.”

GKN Wheels and Structures specialises in the design and manufacture of off-highway wheels, including for the agricultural, construction, mining, material handling, forestry and industrial sectors.

Manufacturing over eight million wheels a year, GKN Wheels has plants in the UK, Denmark, USA and China.