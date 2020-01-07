Former Shifnal bank to reopen as beauty salon

The former Barclays bank in The Square, has been closed since October 2017 and has been left vacant ever since.

But Sharon Calver has been granted planning permission to open a beauty salon in the building.

Shropshire Council said the move would help bring the site back to life.

Granting permission, Ian Kilby, planning services manager, said: “The proposed development would contribute to the mix and diversity of Shifnal town centre without undermining its primary retail function or affecting the surrounding environment as no external alterations are proposed.

“The development would respect the context of the site and would not be harmful to the character or appearance of the wider historic and built environment or the amenities of nearby properties.

“The works would preserve and enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area in accordance with the Planning Act.”

Mrs Calver said the salon will have permission to be open from 9am-8pm from Monday to Friday and 9am-5pm on Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays and bank holidays.

Barclays was the last bank in the town, after Lloyds closed in October 2016 and Nationwide closed its branch in 2012.

When it closed, Barclays said more than half of its customers did their banking at other branches.

It also said it looked to move staff into other branches to prevent job losses.

Residents reacted angrily to the news, taking to social media to share their disappointment, and local councillors have said it is a “crying shame” that banks were not taking into account the needs of the community.

People living in Shifnal said the closure would affect older people who still prefer to do their banking face-to-face rather than online.

A cashpoint has remained in the town.