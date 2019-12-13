Shropshire taxi firm celebrates accreditation

Go Carz, which operates all over the county, has gained the ISO: 9001 from Interface which means it has proved the business has the highest quality management systems and procedures in place.

Area director for Shrewsbury, Cindy Wilday, said she is proud of the work and dedication of staff which has made it possible.

"This is a huge thing for us as very few private hire companies have been awarded it," she said.

"It's especially important as we're getting bigger and bigger. We now do more than five million journey a a year - we're busier than ever.

"We're the fifth biggest private hire company in the whole of the country and did 110,000 journeys last week alone.

"We've worked really, really hard to get this as a team but it doesn't stop there for us as we want to keep improving our service for the public."

Go Carz has recently invested in safeguarding training for its staff and drivers to ensure every trip is as safe as possible.

Cindy added: "Our drivers are trained to look out for signs of anything suspicious and will be in direct contact with the police if anything happens.

"Safety is a high priority for us."