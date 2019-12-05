Principle wins flats management contract

National firm Simarc Property Management, has appointed Principle Estate Management, to oversee the flats.

Simarc is the management arm of the Wallace Group, which now owns 106,000 leasehold properties.

Simarc had already commissioned Birmingham-based Principle to manage multiple developments, including hundreds of other flats in London, the West Midlands and south England, and a plush development of apartments each worth more than £1.5 million on America Street in London.

It has now instructed Principle to start managing another four large developments by the end of this year.

They include 100 flats at Benbow Quay in Shrewsbury, six flats on Persehouse Street in Walsall, 39 flats at Union Place and 18 flats at Emo Court, both in Birmingham.

Brett Williams, managing director of Principle, explained that the new contracts involved taking over from three different managing agents as Simarc continued to refine their panel of agents.

"We’re thrilled that Simarc is continuing to instruct us on properties. We enjoy working with them as they like property management to be carried out properly and that’s what we’re all about," he added.

Natalie Chambers, director at Simarc, said: "We’ve been impressed with Principle’s care and attention on the first two waves of contracts we’ve awarded them, and so we had no hesitation on awarding them this third contract."

Principle Estate Management was launched in 2018 by Mr Williams, the former head of residential property management at CPBigwood in Birmingham.