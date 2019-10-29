Buoyant North Wales economy leads to expansion for Shropshire architects

Base Architecture & Design has established an office at the Riverside Business Park in Conwy to service and develop its growing portfolio of residential and commercial clients in the region.

The expansion marks an exciting development for Base, which already has offices in Shrewsbury and Chester.

It has been working in North Wales for several years but a steep rise in demand for its services in the past three years has led to the creation of the new studio at Connaught House.

Base delivers high-end innovative designs for residential projects including Grand Design style new builds, small and large-scale housing developments and commercial schemes.

Current projects in North Wales include a development of 111 new homes including starter properties and affordable housing in Glan Conwy; high quality new build social housing in Gloddeath Street, Llandudno; and a design for up to 21 tourism lets in Anglesey.

Its clients in the region include Brenig Construction, one of North Wales’ leading civil engineering and construction companies, Brenig Homes and Calon Homes.

Base director Harry Reece said it was an exciting time of growth for the region and the firm.

“Conwy is a thriving area with a lot of development and investment going on, particularly along the A55 corridor through to Anglesey," he said. "The business landscape in North Wales is evolving rapidly and we want to be part of its future, bringing our creative design capabilities and high-end client service to both residential and commercial development. Conwy itself is at the heart of that so it was the ideal place for us to put down roots.

“We are keen to bring our creative approach to North Wales and have already made some great connections with other businesses that are as passionate as we are about creating a bright outlook for the region."

He added: “We look forward to being part of the innovative framework that shapes North Wales in the years to come.”

As well as opening the new studio in Conwy, the firm has expanded its team with the recruitment of architect Alexandra Roberts, architect and chartered town planner Joe Salt, architectural technologist Joe Weigh and architectural assistants Yasmin Lokat and Emma Archer. Base now employs a team of 18 working across all three offices.