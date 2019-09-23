Traders inspired by school star Anna campaigning to keep market open

Wellington Market, which dates back to 1244, was under threat of closure when it was put up for sale earlier this year.

But Anna Wysome, who lives near Much Wenlock, wrote to the manager, spoke to traders and designed a poster promoting all the advantages of keeping it open.

She said she often visits the market with her grandmother, Penny, who has been shopping there for 44 years.

Wellington Market manager Herlander Alcobia, schoolgirl Anna Wysome, market trader Marc Eardley of Aladdin’s Cave and Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

The 11-year-old Newport Girls High School student said: “I think the market is a really friendly, communal place and I wanted to tell people how much it meant to the town.

“I am worried about companies like Amazon and other online shops that mean people don’t have to walk into the town centre, so I wanted to do something to help save our beautiful, historic market.”

Market manager Herlander Alcobia said that he and his traders were impressed with Anna’s efforts, which showed the true community value the market has to offer.

“It was a wonderful letter and we were all very touched that such a young person could be so passionate about Wellington,” he said.

Advertising

“Fortunately the market has now been sold to a company which is promising to invest in the facility and we are looking forward to a bright future.”

Judges from the Great British High Street competition recently visited the market as part of their tour of Wellington, and shortlisted the town as a finalist in the Rising Star category.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington, an initiative established to promote business in the town, said there was a renewed sense of optimism about the market.

She said: “Everyone is very excited to see how Wellington is regenerating itself and the market will play a vital role in this.

“I have a meeting with the operations manager soon to discuss ways of bringing more growth and vitality to it.

“Having visited other markets including Shrewsbury and Altrincham we have a few ideas which we are hoping to share.”