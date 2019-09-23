Menu

Shropshire hotel celebrates being given two top awards

By Andy Richardson | Oswestry | Business | Published:

A picturesque restaurant and hotel on the border between Shropshire and Mid-Wales is enjoying a double celebration.

Jonathan Greatorex

The Hand at Llanarmon, in the Ceiriog Valley, not far from Oswestry, has been awarded two top awards following an anonymous inspection by The AA.

It retained its Two Rosettes for Culinary Excellence and following a refurbishment programme, which has seen a recent opening of the launch of its new Pump House Spa, it was also awarded a much-coveted Gold Star Award.

Jonathan Greatorex, managing director of The Hand at Llanarmon, said, “We are all absolutely chuffed to bits. This has been the culmination of five years of hard work by the entire team here. For a small village Inn to be awarded these incredible accolades is utterly fantastic; we’re totally blown-away”.

Gold Stars are The AA’s supreme accolade for guest accommodation, regardless of size or type of operation. AA Gold Stars are awarded to the very best properties offering excellent levels of quality throughout and outstanding levels of hospitality and service.

Andy Richardson

By Andy Richardson
Feature Writer - @andyrichardson1

Feature writer and food critic Andy Richardson interviews celebrities, writes columns and hangs out with chefs for stories that appear across all group titles.

