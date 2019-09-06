Free tour of brewery near Oswestry

The chamber has issued an invitation to members and non-members for a free tour of the Stonehouse Brewery at Weston, near Oswestry on September 11.

The event, from 6pm to 8pm, will give visitors the chance to take a closer look at one of the area’s business success stories as well as an opportunity to network with other local traders and companies.

Chamber chairman, Mark Derham of Bridge Coffee, said that the event was open to any Oswestry area business ranging from sole traders to High Street retailers.

“We would like to celebrate the success of a thriving local business as well as give everyone a chance to talk about their business in the town away from a formal setting.

“We want to make the chamber a place where people can come together and express their views on the needs of businesses in area in a relaxed and informal setting. So there will be plenty of chances to meet and chat with local business people, plus a tour of the brewery and a free drink,” he said.

Spaces for the event are limited and those interested should email info@oswestrychamber.org.uk to reserve a place.