Record results for Bruton Knowles

Turnover at Bruton Knowles rose to £13.9 million in the year to June 30 2019, up from £11.9 million in the year prior. Net profit also rose by a reported 72 per cent, up to £2.3 million.

The Shrewsbury office, which opened in 2013 and has four members of staff, delivers services including commercial valuations, compensation, building consultancy and land development work across the west region.

During the year the consultancy, which is headquartered in Quedgeley, Gloucestershire, brought in £6 million with utility and infrastructure accounts, including HS2 and the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station. The consultancy also recently opened up an office in London.

Anne Williams, finance partner, said: "Bruton Knowles is delighted with the financial results for year end 2018/19. The figures speak for themselves – the team has worked incredibly hard in order to secure record turnover and profit levels as a result of new business wins and improved productivity levels.

"The fact that we can continue to bring in such a significant amount of new business in a tough economic climate, across a wide range of sectors, and at such a rapid pace, demonstrates the strategic direction and added value that we provide on projects and for our clients."

James Bailey, managing partner, added: "Bruton Knowles has demonstrated over many years now that we have the capability to deliver on major and national projects, and we intend to continue driving this offer forward.

"During the last year, we have deliberately targeted specific sectors which we know have the potential to grow the company. Our efforts to use the expertise within the business to create specialist teams, through recruitment and promotions, show that we have a highly skilled team to deliver.

"In fact, our recruitment drive for the coming year will see us take on record numbers and we are actively seeking new team members on an ongoing basis.

"With sector-leading, specialist teams, passionate about our independence and delivering the very best for our clients, it is an exciting year ahead for Bruton Knowles, full of opportunities to grasp."