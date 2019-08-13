Culina Group wins five major industry accolades

The awards have recognised the Market Drayton-based firm’s spectacular growth trajectory in its 25th anniversary year.

In July at the Motor Transport Awards 2019, Culina was recognised with the award for Haulier of the Year.

Culina Group CEO Thomas van Mourik and company secretary Nigel Jury were presented with the accolade by Motor Transport editor Steve Hobson and TV celebrity Omid Djalili. At the same event Thomas was inducted into the Motor Transport Hall of Fame in recognition of his individual contribution to the development of the UK logistics sector.

At the UK Warehousing Association (UKWA) Awards 2019, Culina was awarded the UKWA Logistics Service Provider of the Year 2019, confirming its position in this landmark year as a premier operator in UK Logistics.

At its 75th anniversary celebration lunch at The Dorchester in London, the UKWA recognised Culina Group as “a highly professional motivated and well led company that demonstrates best practice and total commitment to UKWA principles of working safely, ethically, and profitably”.

Culina also picked up the RHA Livery of the Year Award 2019 at the Road Haulage Association 75th anniversary celebration lunch at The Hilton in London.

Finally, at the recent Temperature Controlled Storage and Distribution Awards, Thomas was recognised for his personal contribution to the UK logistics industry after being awarded the Outstanding Leadership Award.