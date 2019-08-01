Return of Newport's Indoor Market will boost town's economy, owners say

It has been closed over the last four weeks as part of a major refurbishment project, but traders will be returning to the building off Stafford Street on Friday.

The company behind the market said traders had been busy preparing for a busy return, and that it would have an economic benefit on other businesses in and around the high street.

The Newport Market Company, which has owned and run the historic market since 1860, has been working in partnership with stallholders to plan and execute the refurbishment.

A spokesman for the company said: "Helped by the continued availability of free parking, the market continues to bring shoppers into the town and has a knock-on benefit for high street traders and other businesses.

"Out of town stores and the internet continue to represent a challenge to traditional retailers but many customers still appreciate the personal service and a variety of products offered under one roof. We feel that the indoor market’s special traditional atmosphere provides an improved shopping experience for customers."

The normal opening hours for the company will continue to be 8.30am until 3.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

"We are delighted that we will have a wide range of stalls selling items such as meat, fish, fruit and veg, home-made produce and kitchen items, general household goods, everything for the garden and lots of other interesting products," the spokesman said.

"The Gallery Café in the market will also be open for a refreshing cuppa and a range of food items. In a new innovation, we have installed wifi which will be free to be used by stallholders and customers during opening hours.”

Advertising

New traders are being offered a chance to open a pop-up stall facility.

The stallholder can book a small stall for a week or two to try out a new idea without initially making the long term commitment that an established stall requires.

If it works out, they can then move into a permanent stall subject to availability.