Businesswoman shortlisted for award

Ishbel Lapper, of Telford-based HR Solutions Shropshire, has been shortlisted as a regional finalist for the Midlands in the best Start Up category of the Forward Ladies (FL) awards.

The awards recognise the achievements of businesswomen across the country and showcase the best examples at the annual awards celebration.

Ishbel, who started her HR business less than two years ago and was also a finalist in the Shropshire Chamber awards last year, said she was delighted with the honour.

“The business has been going from strength to strength over the past 12 months, with a huge increase in the number of retained clients we now have on the books and also a growing number of one-off clients.

“To have been shortlisted for this award is the icing on the cake of a really fabulous year. Our aim is to provide small and medium sized businesses with the sort of HR expertise normally associated with big corporate companies, and this nomination is a real testament to that.

“It is also a real honour to be recognised by my fellow women, who know only too well the sacrifices we have to make to launch and make a success of our businesses.”

Ishbel is up against Tamika Martin, CEO of Ucreate PR & Events Management Ltd and Julie Colan, founder of Secret Whispers for the award.

Forward Ladies managing director, Griselda Togobo, said the awards recognised those leaders and organisations who have made the greatest impact on the regional and wider UK economy over the last 12 months.

“For another year running, we have received some excellent entries from businesses large and small, and from individuals at all stages in their career journey. All of those who have been shortlisted this year can be immensely proud of their success and all they have achieved.”

The shortlisted applicants will be invited to an exclusive awards lunch on October 4 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham. The winners from this, and the other regional finals, will then be invited to appear before a live panel of independent judges in November, followed by the National Grand Final in Leeds on November 29.