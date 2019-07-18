Fashion chain taking over Shrewsbury's old McDonald's restaurant

The restaurant on Pride Hill, one of Shrewsbury's most prominent buildings, closed in February 2017 and despite the building being extensively renovated, it has stood empty ever since.

McDonald's decision to close the restaurant after 34 years was one that was not 'taken lightly' but bosses believed that the building, which has a medieval basement level, was not up to the requirements needed for the chain in the 21st century.

Now upmarket fashion brand Hobbs is set to move in.

Plans have been submitted to Shropshire Council for the building, which houses a section of the town's medieval walls and parts of which date back to the 13th century, to be converted into a retail space.

Hobbs was established in Hampstead, London in 1981 and markets itself as selling 'contemporary couture'. Dresses range in price from £349 for one made of silk to a linen dress for £119. The company also sells shoes, handbags and occasion wear.

The building has four levels including an extensive cellar. In its former role as Shrewsbury's main McDonald's restaurant each level was used for dining.

However the new tenants are planning just to use the street level floor for retail.

This will be fitted with free standing wardrobes and a seating area with sofas.

No concerns have been raised regarding the application.

Hobbs did have a concession stand in the former Rackhams store on High Street prior to its closure in January. The nearest store to Shrewsbury is at Beatties in Wolverhampton.

The news that a major luxury high street brand is moving in to Shrewsbury is a boost for the town following the news that other stores such as Next and Wysteria Lane have taken the decision to close.

Shrewsbury already has a number of high end stores such as Jigsaw and Barbour.

There are also two drive-through MacDonald's restaurants in Shrewsbury, at Meole Brace and Battlefield.