Storage firm opens following £250k investment

Ludlow Self-Storage, which offers purpose built storage solutions for commercial and domestic customers across Shropshire, has opened next to the A49 at Brimfield near Ludlow.

In addition to 9,000 sq ft of general warehouse space, the firm provides 58 individual 'drive up' units ranging from 40 sq ft to 160 sq ft complete with 24 hour security and CCTV monitoring and individual customer access codes.

Matthew Carter, depot manager at Ludlow Self Storage, said: “Our customers range from those storing furniture between house moves, down-sizing or making space for decorating or building work to hobbyists, tradesmen and small business owners. With units available from £13 a week we have storage solutions for both domestic and commercial customers.”

Mark Carter, managing director at Ludlow Self Storage, said: “The self-storage market is growing as more and more people decide to convert loft space or garage space into residential living space, losing valuable storage options. We are also actively targeting the commercial and professional market, as we are able to provide flexible secure storage solutions at affordable costs.

"The new business has already created two new jobs and we hope to expand further if the business meets our ambitious expansion plans. We already have planning to expand to 133 units on site and we plan to offer a mobile storage solution to our customers in the near future, to meet demand for greater convenience.”

Steve West, Barclays business banking manager, added: “By really understanding the business and the industry sector, Barclays has been able to provide a funding package to support Ludlow Self Storage throughout this exciting new venture. A £250,000 investment in the new premises demonstrates both Barclays and the owner’s confidence in the success of the business.

"They have created a top of the range storage facility, creating two new jobs, great accessibility for cars and vehicles, with 24 hour alarm and CCTV monitoring.”