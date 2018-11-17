Christmas shopping hours extended in Shrewsbury

The town's Darwin and Pride Hill centres will stay open until 8pm in the run-up to Christmas and 7pm the week before the big day.

The first late night opening of this year was last Wednesday when thousands of people visited the town for the Christmas lights switch-on and lantern parade.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: "We’re delighted that so many people visited Shrewsbury and the shopping centres last Wednesday and we look forward to welcoming people of all ages to the centres in the days and weeks ahead.

"The shopping centres have something for everyone this Christmas, whether you’re shopping, eating, drinking, looking for that ideal gift, or wanting to meet Santa.

“With a number of new shops now open, and JD Sports due to open next month, the Darwin and Pride Hill centres really are great places to visit this Christmas.”

The Disney Store opened in the Darwin Centre at the end of October - one of six new tenants that will start trading in the town’s shopping centres before Christmas.

National retailer Menkind have returned to the Darwin Centre on the top level, Calendar Club has opened a Christmas shop, and Chikpe has also opened a store on the middle level.

Local artist Megan Hawkins this week opened her new shop on the middle level of the Pride Hill Centre, and JD Sports will open in the Darwin Centre in December.

Meanwhile, Santa will be settling into his grotto on the lower level of the Darwin Centre on Wednesday November 28, and children are being invited to meet him before he heads home on December 23.