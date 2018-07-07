Shropshire business boss optimistic over Brexit deal

Steve Bray, chairman of Telford-based SP Services, which supplies the NHS and MoD with medical equipment, has hit back at claims businesses will suffer under a bad Brexit deal.

He said many businesses came through the recession and believes many will be strong enough to survive whatever deal is agreed.

"I am optimistic that we can make this work. Businesses are strong, they have business models and work hard," he said.

"They need to innovate and don't hang around and wait.

"Britain is a great country with great products which are well respected. Brexit is not going to change that.

"My message would be don't let Brexit ruin your business. Continue to do what you do well. Even if tariffs are introduced it is not the end of the world. We just have to adapt.

"The uncertainty is causing a lot of problems and we are set to get it for the next nine months. Don't wait for the politicians and get on with it.

"We might have to change some business practices but I am confident we will be successful and still be here.

"Most businesses got through the last recession. We all suffered and had to make cuts and job losses. But I don't believe it will be as bad.

"We still have a lot to offer and countries still want our products and people who have got a lot of skills and knowledge."

Mr Bray, who does not regret voting for Brexit and would vote the same again in the event of a second referendum, said: "We want a deal which works for both parties. We will have to compromise on some things. No deal is not an option.

"We don't want any further delays. We want a certainty of what is happening."

SP Services, based in Hortonwood, has a large distribution centre which ships tonnes of medical supplies across the UK and the world.

Mr Bray added: "Our business is 20 per cent exports – five of which are done in Europe. We are trying to grow in the Middle East but without forgetting Europe."

Some businesses have hit out at Brexit in recent months – warning that a no deal could result in some of the UK’s biggest businesses moving out of the UK.

Jaguar Land Rover boss is the latest company to warn investment plans for the UK worth £80 billion would be threatened by a bad Brexit deal.

The chief executive of the UK's biggest carmaker Ralf Speth said: “A bad Brexit deal would cost Jaguar Land Rover more than £1.2 billion profit each year.

"As a result, we would have to drastically adjust our spending profile; we have spent around £50 billion in the UK in the past five years – with plans for a further £80 billion more in the next five.

"This would be in jeopardy should we be faced with the wrong outcome.”

In a statement in June, Airbus, which employs 14,000 people in Wales, claimed that no deal would "lead to severe disruption and interruption of UK production".

It added: "This scenario would force Airbus to reconsider its investments in the UK, and its long-term footprint in the country."

Meanwhile, BMW was forced to make a U-turn after issuing a similar threat.

BMW customs manager Stephan Freismuth had previously warned although the company wanted to keep plants in Britain open and was working on contingency plans, anything preventing the import of components would increase costs and damage the “just in time” manufacturing model.

But when asked if the firm would consider moving investment out of Britain if the country leaves the customs union and single market, BMW UK boss Ian Robertson said: "We are not considering that as an option.

“We are considering what we would need to have in place to overcome such impediments to border fluidity. That's where we are focused right now.

"It would be foolhardy of any company not to have these contingency ideas under way because we are racing towards March 29 next year.

"We have a group of people working on the customs aspect. We have a group of people working on the logistics aspect.”