Brews up for businesses after Shrewsbury floods

The Armoury in Victoria Quay is inviting businesses for a hot drinks and refreshments at an informal meeting on Tuesday, March 10 to discuss how they can prepare and support one another if the area falls victim to severe flooding again.

Shropshire Council and the Environment Agency have also been invited to talk people through the best ways of preparing.

Shrewsbury was among the worst places affected by the floods, with the town centre effectively being shut down and no trains operating as water gushed onto the roads and railways.

Amelia Lear, owner of The Armoury, said: "We wanted to do something to support the businesses around the town that have been affected. We got off really lightly considered how close we are to the river. A lot of other businesses were not so lucky."

The get together will take place from 10.30am to 12pm.

