The incident happened at Cross Houses, near Shrewsbury.

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Emergency crews were sent out at around 3.39am today (March 15).

Nobody was hurt, and Highways Agency workers were also on the scene to deal with fuel run-off.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “This incident involved one van on fire.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, thermal imaging camera and Holmatro [cutting and spreading equipment].”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury.