Van up in flames in early-hours blaze near Shrewsbury - police and firefighters called to the scene
Police and firefighters were called out after a van went up in flames early this morning.
The incident happened at Cross Houses, near Shrewsbury.
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Emergency crews were sent out at around 3.39am today (March 15).
Nobody was hurt, and Highways Agency workers were also on the scene to deal with fuel run-off.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “This incident involved one van on fire.
“Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, thermal imaging camera and Holmatro [cutting and spreading equipment].”
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury.