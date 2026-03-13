Peaky Blinders returns with new series: Open casting call for extras in West Midlands city

The ‘Peaky Blinders’ frenzy has come to life once again amid the cinema release of ‘The Immortal Man’ on Friday 6 March.

The film looks to close the book on Tommy Shelby’s life, however the story of Birmingham’s most notorious gang isn’t over yet, as the BBC has already confirmed two more series.

Steven Knight, creator and writer of ‘Peaky Blinders’, said of the upcoming series: “Once again, it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride.”

It will be set in a new era, specifically 1953, in a post-WWII, heavily destroyed city.

The Peaky Blinders in action

The two new series, each containing six 60-minute episodes, will be produced by Kudos (SAS Rogue Heroes, House of Guinness, Grantchester) and Garrison Drama (Peaky Blinders series 1-6) for BBC One in the UK and for Netflix globally.

In anticipation of a new series, an open casting day for extras is being held at Birmingham Repertory Theatre on Friday 20 March from 9am to 7pm.

It is open to people of all ages (18+) and genders. The only caveat is that you must have a period-appropriate hairstyle and no tattoos for this 1950s-set drama.

Before you rock up to the audition, make sure to apply to be added to Lucas Extras books first. The application process is straightforward - you’ll be asked for personal details, from your date of birth to wardrobe sizes and experiences, and to upload photos of yourself.

After that, head to Lucas Extras’ Facebook to confirm yourself and be added to the shortlist.