Top of the Pots: 20 of the worst West Midlands potholes that were narrowly avoided by our disgruntled readers

Earlier this week, we asked our readers to submit their pictures of the worst potholes on the roads they use - and unlike our disgruntled drivers, we weren't disappointed.

What can be said about potholes? They're horrible, sneaky, empty patches of despair that plague roadways across the West Midlands, Shropshire and indeed the entirety of the UK.

Every driver has a story of the time they narrowly missed a pothole, and a few of us have stories of almost destroying our cars when we accidentally went into one.

Not only are they a constant source of trouble for drivers everywhere, but they are also a persistent hassle for many councils, with council workers across the country battling to deal with them as soon as they appear.

Councils say they are working hard to solve the problem – and Shropshire Council this week boasted it had filled 20,000 holes since May.

In Wolverhampton, crews are said to be out seven days a week in an attempt to patch up the roads. But the city was this week hit by a new low – a 3ft deep sinkhole that forced one city centre street to be sealed off.

The cold snap at the start of the year has caused huge damage and opened up small potholes into large voids.

So it was no surprise that when we asked our readers to send us their pictures of the worst potholes they had seen on their travels, we didn't just receive a few, we received dozens.

So, without further ado, here is our 'Top of the Pots' of the worst potholes our residents have been tormented by on their travels across the West Midlands and Shropshire.

1) Moreton Say, Market Drayton

Small pond in Moreton Say, Market Drayton

This pothole had turned into a small pond in Moreton Say, Market Drayton.

It's not the only entry in this list from Moreton Say, but we would say it might be the worst.

2) Linden Lea, Wolverhampton

Pothole on Linden Lea.

We featured this one in a previous story about potholes.

Judging by its sharp angles, we could imagine that it would do some damage to the sides of our tyres.

3) Compton Island, Wolverhampton

Pothole at Compton Island.

This pothole at Compton Island, Wolverhampton, is the bane of drivers, with many choosing to take alternative routes.

4) Staffordshire primary school

Careful there pooch, you wouldn't want to fall down this pothole. Spotted near Stoke-on-Trent Primary School

This nasty pothole near Stoke-on-Trent Primary School was apparently reported to the council more than four months ago.

The pothole was so big that even this small pooch was concerned.

5) More misery in Moreton Say

The terrible state of this pothole in Moreton Say, near Market Drayton

By now, we are definitely staying away from Moreton Say.