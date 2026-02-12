Yellow cold health alert issued for the West Midlands over Valentine's Day weekend - here's what to expect

The alert, which will come into effect from February 13 to 16, warns that colder weather could impact health, particularly for vulnerable people such as the elderly, those with long-term conditions, and young children.

The West Midlands will see unsettled and colder conditions, with rain turning to sleet and hill snow, especially from Friday (Feb 13), according to the Met Office forecast.

The forecast predicts tonight (February 12) it will be mostly cloudy across the region, with rain becoming more widespread and heavier at times, and some hill snow developing by dawn.

Friday will remain largely cloudy, with outbreaks of rain, sleet and hill snow throughout the day. It will feel colder, and a widespread frost is expected overnight, leading to icy conditions in places.

A Met Office snow and ice warning has been issued for the West Midlands.

On Saturday, conditions will become drier and brighter after a frosty start. However, rain and a risk of hill snow will return on Sunday as temperatures begin to recover. Monday will be unsettled, with a mix of sunny spells and showers.

Although the main snow and ice warnings are focused on Scotland and northern England, temperatures in the West Midlands are expected to drop, increasing the risk of icy conditions, especially on untreated surfaces. This raises concerns about slips, falls, and cold-related illnesses.

The yellow alert is likely to have minor impacts on health and local social care services, including increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people and greater risk to life for those who are vulnerable.

Walsall residents are encouraged to plan ahead by keeping an eye on weather updates and ensuring they have enough food and medication at home. This aligns with the advice that simple preparation can help improve comfort and wellbeing during cold spells.

Dr Nadia Inglis, Director of Public Health at Walsall Council said: “With cold conditions expected, we want to support people to stay healthy and well. Low temperatures can have a significant impact on older adults, young children, and those living with long-term conditions, so please do check in on those who may be vulnerable.

“Maintain a comfortable indoor temperature by trying to heat your home to at least 18°C, and take other measures to protect yourself, such as wearing lots of layers. Warm spaces are open and welcoming to anyone across Walsall who need somewhere to meet other people and get support.

“It’s also important to get advice, if you need it, about fuel bills and payments, or heating and insulation measures that you may be eligible for. Keep in touch with others and ask if they need any practical help, such as stocking up on food and medicine.

“For everyday health concerns, you can visit the NHS website, speak to your pharmacist, or contact your GP. If you need urgent medical help, NHS 111 can guide you to the right service. In an emergency, dial 999.”