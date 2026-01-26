Two Bridgnorth roads to be closed for resurfacing work - here's when and where

West Castle Street and New Road in Bridgnorth are to be resurfaced between Monday, February 9 and Friday, February 13.

A map of the road closure

During the work, which is being carried out by Kier on behalf of Shropshire Council. the roads will be closed throughout the day from 9.30am to 4pm.

Shropshire Council said during the closures a signed diversion will be place – and access for properties within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so. Depending on their vehicle type, road users may be able to choose an alternative diversion route.

The closures mean that access for HGVs, large vehicles and bus traffic through North Gate, High Street, West Castle Street and New Road will not be possible.

The council said these vehicles will have to turn around at the North Gate roundabout. This is because they cannot exit through New Road due to the road closure and the corner of High Street onto Listley Street is not suitable.

They have also asked people not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

During the work, access to the works area will be restricted to: Residents living within the closure, businesses located within the closure (if applicable), pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and horses as well as emergency vehicles

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on https://one.network/