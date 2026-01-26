‘Parents are worried about what their youngsters are seeing online’ - Shrewsbury MP seeks views ahead of proposed social media ban for under 16s

A government consultation on banning social media for under-16s and the debate over how best to keep children safe online has prompted Shrewsbury MP, Julia Buckley, to launch a survey to gauge public opinion.

The MP said: “As the mother of two teenagers, I believe strongly that something needs to be done to better protect young people.

“But there are many arguments and counter-arguments currently doing the rounds, especially since the Australian government took the decision in December to ban social media for young people, a move that’s prompted other countries, including ours, to consider following suit.

“I’m keen to find out what my constituents feel about all this so I’m launching a survey and I’m hoping as many people as possible will get back to me with their views.”

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley

Referring to the Government’s new consultation on banning social media for under-16s, Mrs Buckley said: “This is all about protecting young people’s wellbeing.

“Liz Kendall, the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, has said that AI and technology clearly have the potential to create jobs and growth, diagnose and treat disease, transform our public services, and so much more.

“But she says that’s not the full story, and I agree. There is a downside to all this. Just days ago we were all shocked to hear of abhorrent – and illegal – spreading of sexualised deepfake images of women and children without their consent. The Secretary of State wants to fast-track legislation to tackle this. Again, though, the story does not end there.

“Parents are struggling with just how much screen time their children should have. Parents are worried about what their youngsters are seeing online, and the impact of all this.

“Growing research shows the impact of social media on young people has led to increased mental health concerns, social anxiety, lack of sleep, and reduced physical activity.

“Like many of my colleagues up and down the country, we want to engage with our constituents to get their views.”

Julia Buckley’s survey on this issue is available at: Tinyurl.com/4yanhjxw