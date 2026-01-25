‘My dad taught me to play - now he’s gone his guitar is taking to the stage with me’: Guitarist James plays tribute to late dad with prized guitar at Shrewsbury gig

James Hickman, who along with Will Greenway, form the Shrewsbury bluegrass duo Mountain Song, are set to perform in their home town in March.

But the gig at The Hive on March 7 will have special meaning for James after he inherited his late dad’s guitar, which he plans to take on stage with him.

James and Will of Mountain Song

Cedric James Hickman died in 2024, but was a well-known face in the Shrewsbury music scene.

“I lost dad in 2024 to cancer. He actually became ill with it in 2010 and was given just five years, but he battled on until June 2024,” said James, 48.

“Dad was born in Wolverhampton in 1947 then moved to Worfield in Shropshire in 1957 where he studied at art school and learnt the guitar at 15.

Cedric Hickman with his wife

“He formed a bluegrass band called Mr Charlies String Band in the 60s, and became heavily involved with the trad American music and folk music scene in the Shrewsbury area right up until his death.”

Mountain Song

He said his dad, who moved to Shrewsbury with wife Annette Jones in 1972, was a regular face at shows put on by Mountain Song.

His son’s band plays similar music and describe themselves as Americana and bluegrass.

“Dad came to see me play a month before he died at a gig we did at The Hive in 2024 and bravely MC'd the show for us,” said James

James and his Dad together

He added following his dad’s death, his father’s trusty 1960’s Martin guitar has now been passed to him and he plans to perform with it in the show in March.

“I'll be using it to play many of the songs and tunes he taught me at the gig,” said James. “It will be a very special gig for me.”

Mountain Song play The Hive on March 7, with performance beginning at 7.30pm.