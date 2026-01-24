Appeal after man found 'seriously injured' in middle of Shropshire road after walking home from pub

Police said that emergency services were called at around 2am on Saturday after a man in his 40s was found injured in the middle of Elson Road in Ellesmere.

Initial enquiries indicate that the man had been at a local pub earlier in the evening and was walking home along Elson Road, where it is believed he was struck by a vehicle.

The exact time of the collision has not yet been established.

Sign up today to get all the latest news headlines from Shropshire and Mid Wales delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

PC Jack Gough said: “A man has sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital in Stoke for treatment. An investigation is underway to establish how he came to be injured.

“Residents will notice an increased police presence in the area as officers carry out house to house enquiries, and review any available CCTV to identify any vehicles that may have been involved.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could assist with our investigation to report online via our website, or alternatively call 101 quoting reference 035i of 24 January.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.