Wolesley Wassail 2026: 22 charming pictures from Staffordshire Wildlife Trust’s folk event

Morris Dancers, a Mummers Play and a Wassail ceremony were among the highlights of the annual Wolseley Wassail held at The Wolseley Centre in Stafford on Saturday.

Stafford Morris, Green Man Morris and the Derby Mummers Play were among the groups which entertained an enthusiastic crowd.

There was a welcome address by Adrian Basford the Rugeley Town Crier and fun throughout the day as local Druids toasted the trees to ensure a good harvest in keeping with the ancient British midwinter tradition and to cheer on good health.

See our XX charming pictures here:

Wolesley Wassail 2026 (photos Ian Knight from Z70 Photography)

