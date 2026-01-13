Pantomime group on the move to Darlaston - Oh yes they are!

Showtime Community Productions CIO are performing their 2026 pantomime Aladin at Darlaston Town Hall starting on Wednesday.

Now in its fifth year, the group has previously held their annual post-Christmas production at Wednesbury Town Hall but they have moved to a new venue.

Matt Flavin (R) says Showtime Community Productions performance of Aladdin will be bigger and better than ever

The group is a charity incorporated organisation and aim to provide opportunities for the community to get involved in both performing and producing theatre shows.

Spokesperson Matt Flavin said they had been working hard to create the magic of pantomime at an affordable price for people in the area.

The cast of Aladdin which is being performed at Darlaston Town Hall until Saturday

He said: " Darlaston Town Hall is a new venue for us with improved facilities and we are delighted to be hosting their with Aladdin featuring plenty of slapstick, magic and special effects.

The cast of Aladdin at Darlaston Town Hall have been rehearsing hard

"All the members of Showtime are volunteers and we all work hard on and off stage to create the magic of pantomime and we look forward to doing this every year. All we are missing now is an audience."

The show starts on Wednesday and runs through until Saturday when there are two performances including a matinee - tickets at £7.50 are available on the doot but booking is recommended at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/showtimecommunityproductions

