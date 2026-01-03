Bridgnorth’s brainbox Ben and former Mastermind finalist is set to take on the Chasers

Ben Spicer from Bridgnorth is set to take on the Chasers on the hit ITV show The Chase hosted by Bradley Walsh on January 13.

It comes after, Ben, 28, appeared on BBC’s Mastermind in 2023, making it all the way to the final by answering questions on specialist subjects of Coldplay and the British Lions.

Ben Spicer (2nd left) with show host Bradley Walsh and other contestants ahead of the show

Ben scored a creditable 22 as he came joint fourth out of six in the iconic quiz show on BBC2.

He is also a familiar face in Bridgnorth and hosts quizzes in the town, including at the Bassa Villa in Cartway.

The pub is holding a special watch party to cheer on the former Bridgnorth Endowed schoolboy.

While Ben has been sworn to silence, he and three other contestants will be hoping to take away big money by taking on one of the show’s fearsome Chasers - expert quizzers that include Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, and Darragh Ennis.

You can watch Ben take on The Chase on ITV at 5pm on Tuesday, January 13.