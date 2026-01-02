Watch: Moment bungling burglar traps himself inside West Midlands shop after stealing beer and chocolates

A bungling burglar was caught red-handed on CCTV after getting trapped inside a shop with beer and chocolates shoved up his coat.

The panicking crook desperately tried to smash a glass door with a stool but was too weak to break it.

Despite disguising himself with a hoodie, the hapless thief stared straight into the security camera while trying to flee.

The raider struck the petrol station shop on Pedmore Road, Lye near Stourbridge, West Midlands, at around 6.20am on December 20.

West Midlands Police have released CCTV of the thief wandering around the store with items poking out of the bottom of his blue coat.

A spokesperson said: “The suspect was locked inside the store and spent some time trying to escape.

“He eventually escaped with chocolate and beer.”

Another who knows the thief can call police quoting reference 20/482317/25.