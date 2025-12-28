Thousands of pupils from Shropshire to Staffordshire learn about farming’s crucial role at Christmas

More than 82,000 pupils from over 800 schools took part in the first-ever Festive Farming Quest live lessons delivered by the NFU Education team and guest speakers from across the industry.

Schools from the region signed up earlier this month including 40 from Staffordshire, 39 from Lincolnshire, 24 from Derbyshire, 23 from Northamptonshire, 19 from Nottinghamshire, 18 from Worcestershire 15 from Leicestershire, 12 from Shropshire, 11 from Warwickshire and four from Herefordshire.

They along with pupils from 39 Birmingham, Coventry, Wolverhampton and Black Country schools found out more about the people, animals and crops behind some of their favourite festive traditions, showcasing the breadth of British farming and its role in the celebrations.

The live lessons

Pupils from Key Stage 1 earned festive quest baubles by exploring where Brussels sprouts and Christmas trees come from and how to care for camels and a flock of sheep.

While those from Key Stage 2 took part in a festive ‘work experience’ – learning what it takes to be a farm vet, how to grow mistletoe, raise turkeys and produce award-winning Christmas puddings.

The sessions featured inspiring voices from across the food and farming sector.

This included: Coco Jalloh, young farmer and Farming Student of the Year nominee, Daisy Fossett, founder of the UK’s first camel dairy, Shrea Patel, farm vet at Glenthorne Vets and Will and Aidan from Matthew Walker Ltd, the world’s oldest Christmas pudding manufacturer.

NFU Vice-president Rachel Hallos said: “Farmers and growers are proud to play such a central role in our festive traditions and the Festive Farming Quest was a brilliant way to bring that story into classrooms.

“We know that teachers and children are eager to learn more about where their food comes from, and the live lessons gave them the chance to connect directly with the people, animals and crops behind Christmas.

“This was about showing the breadth of British farming and inspiring the next generation to understand the care, skill and innovation that goes into producing food to world-leading standards.

“As farmers, we want to build that connection with young people, so they not only enjoy their festive favourites but also understand the work and dedication behind them."

NFU Education’s live lessons throughout 2025 have reached over half a million schoolchildren.

“By giving pupils the chance to meet farmers, vets and food producers, we’re helping them see agriculture as part of their everyday lives, celebrate the sector and ensure farming has a place at the heart of education,” she added.