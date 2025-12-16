Officers across the south of Shropshire have been carrying out a number of operations this month which aim to keep people safe as they enjoy the festive period.

Last Friday, December 12 and Saturday, December 13, South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams, along with road policing colleagues took part in Op Limit, which targets drink drivers.

Police were on patrol in South Shropshire. Picture: West Mercia Police

Two people were arrested and later charged for drink driving, while two were arrested on suspicion of possessing class B drugs and one on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply. One vehicle was seized.

As well as targeting drink drivers, the teams also visited 12 farms as part of Operation Whitebeam, where trackers and Smartwater kits were issued to rural businesses.

Officers have visited farms to help protect against rural crime. Picture: West Mercia Police

Throughout December, the force is taking part in Operation Presence, which focuses on the night time economy and keeping people safe as they enjoy the festive period.

As part of this, 51 licensed premises were visited, where officers tested the Ask for Angela scheme and gave out drug testing kits to staff.

Pubs and bars have been visited to give a police presence at night. Picture: West Mercia Police

Inspector Damien Kelly said: “This festive season, we want people across the south of Shropshire to enjoy their nights out safely and head home with good memories.

“You’ll see an increased police presence across our towns over Christmas and New Year working to keep people safe and stepping in when needed.

“We want South Shropshire to be a place where people can celebrate without worry, so don’t let one reckless move be the reason Christmas ends in regret – know your limits and stay safe.”