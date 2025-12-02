'The Government has made a backwards step' PCC responds to decision to axe jury trials for sentences less than three years

David Lammy confirmed the details of plans on Tuesday to scrap juries in criminal trials for all but the most serious cases.

New "Swift Courts" will see cases with a likely sentence of three years or less heard by a judge alone.

Plans to increase court sitting days - the number of days hearings are heard - provide additional funding for legal aid advocates, and encourage more people into the legal profession have been broadly welcomed by West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

But the PCC says he wants the Government to go further by removing the cap completely on court sitting days and he has said the move to restrict jury trials was a "backwards step".

Mr Campion said: “With victims and witnesses at the heart of my work, I have consistently called for more investment into the criminal justice system, so some of the measures announced today are a welcome step forward. However, we need radical change not tinkering around the edges.

"The proposals set out aren’t bold enough, and the Government has made a backwards step with the removal of the long-standing tradition of jury trials. Despite the fact the Government admits itself that only 3 per cent of cases are heard by them.”