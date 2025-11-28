West Midlands residents who occupy Channel 4's Benefits Street react to Rachel Reeves' Budget

Locals living along James Turner Street in Winson Green, Birmingham, shot to stardom following the controversial documentary which aired 11 years ago.

The programme - starring the likes of White Dee, Black Dee and Fungi - followed the lives of benefit claimants and it was reported 90 per cent of residents were on welfare.

Rachel Reeves' plan was this week branded "a Budget for Benefits Street” by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch.

It included greater welfare spending and scrapping the two child benefit cap, which has been welcomed by many still residing on the street.

Dad-of-four Mohammed Freed, 48, who has children aged five, eight, ten and 12-years-old, said: "Extra money is always going to be a plus.

"I've got four kids, so that's not a problem at all, we wouldn't mind that. We're actually quite grateful for it, it's a welcome bonus.

"The problem is with our communities, we need education on how to use that money wisely. I work in a community centre and we see it a lot.

"People go to takeaways and spend £6 on burger and chips, but they've got to pay for six or seven meals. Our families aren't small. If you have extra money it's useful for us. We can hope they actually use it properly."

Divorced dad-of-four Ilyas Hussain, 49, said the extra cash will help his struggling ex-wife.

The market trader said: "It affects me, I've got four kids so it definitely helps.

"My wife has them at the moment as we've split, I get them at the weekend. But I know she has to work to be able to afford them.