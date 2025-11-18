New home for Telford takeaway amid town's major redevelopment

Ephesus Pizza & Grill, previously located on Limes Walk, has moved to a new unit at 43 Market Street in Oakengates.

The move comes amid the multi-million-pound redevelopment of the town centre, which includes the creation of a new, state-of-the-art theatre.

Owner Faruk Yuksel said he is delighted with the new space and is hoping to grow his business now it is in a permanent home.

Councillor Steve Reynolds, Mayor of Oakengates, Ersin Karakulah, Faruk Yuksel and Councillor Ollie Vickers outside Ephesus in Market Street, Oakengates

Faruk said: “I’m really grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for its support with the move. I’m so pleased with my new unit which is much more spacious and visible on Market Street.

“Already, we’re seeing more footfall than our previous unit, attracting more customers and passers-by due to the new location.

“We’re hoping that many more people will come and see what we have to offer in our new takeaway.

“We really needed the extra space so this new unit is much better for us and it gives me the opportunity to grow the business further now.”

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy and transport, said: “By regenerating Oakengates town centre through the Theatre Quarter project we’ve already supported a number of businesses with temporary and permanent relocations as the programme of works continue.

“We’re thrilled to hear that Faruk is so pleased with his new takeaway which is now in a prominent position on Market Street.

“We continue to support businesses during these challenging times and helping them move into new, improved units is all part of our plan to drive more footfall to our high streets and improve the look and feel of our town centres.”