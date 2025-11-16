Coffee Evolution in the Quarry, Shrewsbury has been raised up on metal legs, while defences have been put up at the town’s Frankwell car park as well as in Ironbridge.

It has been predicted that river levels will peak tomorrow (Monday, November 17, 2025) across the county, although this round of flooding is not anticipated to trouble the record books.

Coffee Evolution on stilts in the Quarry, Shrewsbury

Floods begin to take hold in Shrewsbury

Flooding in the Quarry, Shrewsbury

People were still able to enjoy a Sunday stroll in the Quarry despite the rising river levels

The barriers are up at Frankwell car park

Water has been creeping onto Frankwell car park

The Welsh Bridge gauge in Shrewsbury is expected to peak tomorrow at 11am at between 3.7m and 4.2m. The record is 5.25m from November 2000.

The Buildwas and Bridgnorth gauges have been predicted to peak at 11pm tomorrow, with Buildwas at around 5m to 5.6m and Bridgnorth to hit 4m to 4.6m.

The record at Buildwas is 7.04m and 5.26m at Bridgnorth. Those were also set in November 2000.

A fresh flood warning has been issued this afternoon for the River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield.

Defences start to go up in Ironbridge

That makes it eight current flood warnings for the region, with the others being in place for the River Severn at Pentre; River Severn at Quatford; River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton; River Severn at Shrewsbury; River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury; River Teme at Stanford Bridge; River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and River Vyrnwy at Melverley.

There are seven less serious flood alerts in place, including at the Lower Teme; Rea Brook and Cound Brook; River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester; River Severn in Shropshire; Severn Vyrnwy confluence; Tern and Perry catchments and the Upper Teme.