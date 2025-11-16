Fire crews have been called out to Church Stretton, Maesbrook and Melverley to help stuck drivers amid a wet weekend in the county.

The driver at Church Stretton got stuck at about 4.10pm yesterday (Saturday, November 15, 2025).

The motorist at Maesbrook got into difficulty about three hours later and the driver in Melverley got stuck at around 7am today. All three were led to safety by firefighters.

As of 9am today (Sunday, November 16, 2025), there are seven flood warnings for Shropshire, meaning flooding is expected, and nine less serious flood alerts.

Warnings are in place for the River Severn at Pentre; Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton; the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury; the River Teme at Leintwardine and Walford; Tenbury Wells and Burford; the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley.

Alerts are on for the Lower Teme; Rea Brook and Cound Brook; River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester; River Severn in Shropshire; River Worfe; Severn Vyrnwy confluence; Tern and Perry catchments and the Upper Teme.

The Welsh Bridge gauge in Shrewsbury is expected to peak tomorrow at 11am at between 3.7m and 4.2m.

The Buildwas and Bridgnorth gauges have been predicted to peak at 11pm tomorrow, with Buildwas at around 5m to 5.6m and Bridgnorth to hit 4m to 4.6m.

The Met Office predicts a “mostly dry, bright and chilly” day today.

The forecaster said: “A rather cloudy start, especially in the south, with some hill fog. It will turn brighter through the morning with some sunny spells developing into the afternoon. Feeling colder than of late. Maximum temperature 9C.

Tonight the weather is expected to “remain dry overnight with easing winds and clear spells”.

“It will be a noticeably colder night for all with patchy frost forming by dawn. Minimum temperature 2C.

Monday is expected to be a “cold and frosty” start to the week but with sunny spells, with frosty nights to come during the week.