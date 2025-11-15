'The secret to a long life is a happy marriage': Former primary school teacher celebrates 99th birthday in Ludlow

Jean Lincoln, a resident of Churchill House Care Home in Ludlow, recently celebrated her 99th birthday with a wonderful party surrounded by family, friends and care home staff.

Born in the Lake District in 1926, Jean has lived through nearly a century of remarkable history.

She was just 13 years old when the Second World War broke out in 1939. Her father, who was stationed in Canada, sent her mother an American cookbook and Jean vividly remembers they used up an entire week's sugar allowance baking biscuits.

Jean Lincoln celebrated her 99th birthday at Churchill House Care Home in Ludlow

Jean met her future husband, John, an officer in the Royal Norfolk Regiment and recipient of the Military Cross, awarded for exemplary gallantry, at a dance.

She said: "I fell for him straightaway; he looked so handsome. The day I married John was the happiest day of my life."

The couple went on to have two children and built a wonderful life together. Today, Jean enjoys the love of a multi-generational family, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jean dedicated decades of her life to her career as a primary school teacher, a profession she loved. Now, she continues to pursue her passion for art, regularly drawing and sketching.

Jean met her future husband, John, an officer in the Royal Norfolk Regiment and recipient of the Military Cross, awarded for exemplary gallantry, at a dance

Jean moved to Churchill House four years ago, after the care home looked after her late husband.

She said: "John lived at Churchill House for a number of years before his death, and I saw firsthand how wonderfully he was cared for. I knew it was the only place for me.

Jean continues to pursue her passion for art

"I think perhaps the secret to a long life is a very happy marriage, a busy family life and lucky genes."

Speaking about milestone birthday, Jean added: "Thank you very much to the lovely team here at Churchill House for making such a big effort to mark my birthday. I had a wonderful day and was made to feel very special."