Two women arrested for drug driving after Powys collision

Two women were arrested for drug driving following a two vehicle collision in Mid Wales.

One person was reported to have minor injuries after the collusion on the A488 near to the village of Penybont near Llandrindod Wells.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A488 near Penybont at approximately 2.50pm on Wednesday, November 12.

A spokeperson said: “One person was reported to have minor injuries.

“One woman, age 49 was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has since been released on bail.

“Another woman, aged 69, who was not involved in the collision but was at the scene, was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has since been released on bail.”

The road was cleared and re-opened at approximately 6.30pm on Wednesday evening.