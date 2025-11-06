Man to face trial for criminal damage by driving a tractor through a West Midlands flood
A trial date has been set for a West Midlands man who is facing criminal damage by driving a tractor through floods in a market town
By contributor Izzie Addison, PA
A man accused of causing more than £100,000 of damage by driving a tractor through a market town flooded by Storm Bert will be tried in December.
Simon Morgan, 58, of St Michaels in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, appeared at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with 16 counts of criminal damage.