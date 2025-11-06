Family of Shropshire teenage referee with terminal cancer thank community for overwhelming support as almost £20k raised

Almost £20,000 has been raised for Emanuel "Manny" Aston, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer this summer, just days after stepping out onto the pitch to referee a match as normal.

You can donate via the GoFundMe page

In response, the Telford Referees Association launched a fundraising campaign to help Manny and his family make precious memories. A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

After more than 840 donations, more than £19,300 has been raised for Manny and his family ,who said they are overwhelmed by the generosity shown.

A statement by the family read: "Manny’s journey into refereeing grew from experiences along the path to his dream of becoming a footballer. Refereeing became his world, providing him with a sense of belonging to the game, boosting his confidence, and reinforcing the believe that with hard work and the right support, dreams are achievable.

"He also valued time at the gym with his brother and father, often expressing his aspiration to become a professional referee.

"We are enormously grateful to those that have shared Manny’s story, and to those that have donated, we will forever be in debt to you all.

"We are grateful to the Telford Referee’s Association, and the moment that has been made on behalf of Manny and his ongoing battle."

Beyond football, Manny also loved exploring the countryside, going for long walks, running, and riding his bike, alongside creating comic strip art.

Despite his diagnosis, organiser of the fundraiser Benjamin Thompson said the 16-year-old remained in good spirits.

In an update, he added: "On behalf of Manny and his family, we just want to say an enormous thank you to everyone who has supported the campaign.

"The generosity, kindness, and encouragement shown - both publicly and privately - have been truly overwhelming. The messages of support, solidarity, and love have brought real comfort to Manny and his family during some very difficult days.

"Manny continues to be in good spirits, even though he’s had a few rough patches recently. He's genuinely amazed by how many people have come out to support him - people from every level of football, from all over the country, and beyond.

"Your words make a difference. So please, keep the messages of support and encouragement coming - they’re what really get him through the tougher moments.

"He’s shown so much bravery, strength, and fortitude, and we're all incredibly proud of him."