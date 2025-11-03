Call for developers to bolster services so a Mid Wales town can cope with new homes

In August, fresh proposals to develop land west of the former Penrhos School on Brecon Road in Ystradgynlais emerged for an application that Persimmon Homes West Wales had originally lodged with Powys County Council (PCC) in January 2023.

Homes in Ystradgynlais

This saw the need for a new consultation to take place on the new larger proposal which is for more housing.

The new plans is for 153 units for the site, when it had originally it had been for 134.

The proposal in 2023 followed an earlier application by Persimmon Homes for 42 homes – referred to as phase one – which received planning approval in August 2022.

Ystradgynlais Town Council discussed the refreshed application at a meeting last month, and while not coming out against the development, councillors have raised a number of issues they have with the proposal.

The council said that “concerns over public services in the community being overstretched” had been made by councillors and they feared the current infrastructure would be “unable to cope” with the increasing population.

Ystradgynlais town council said: “A development of this size needs to make a significant s106 contribution to the increases services that will be required.”

Section 106 agreements are a legally binding contract between a planning authority and developer which sees them contribute towards local infrastructure and services.

The town council continued: “The Penrhos site will be almost 200 families and will place huge demands on already full schools, a doctor’s surgery with long delays for appointments and almost no dental provision.

“PCC have approved upwards of 600 houses in Ystradgynlais in the past five years and little or no contribution is made by developers to improve these services.”

They also that say current council services in the town are under threat from a lack of funding from PCC.

Powys County Councillor for the area Huw Williams (Labour – Abercraf and Ystradgynlais) has asked to “call in” the plans to be decided by PCC’s Planning committee.

In a revised Planning, Design and Access Statement, Persimmon Homes West Wales Planning Manager, Luke Grattarola explained the application.

Mr Grattarola said: “The proposed development comprises of 153 homes comprising of a range of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom dwellings.

“All dwellings are two to three storeys in height.”

It is expected that 18 of the units will be one-bedroom flats.

Mr Grattarola said: “The mix offers a wide range of properties including starter, mid-market and larger family homes.

“The house type style ensures that the proposed dwellings respond to the character of the area.”

“In addition, the development will provide a massive boost to the local economy through the construction industry and its multiplier effect.”

All the homes can be sold on the open market as there is no expectation from PCC that developers contribute affordable homes as part of proposals in this part of Powys.

Documents lodged with the application suggest that Powys council itself could be interested in buying some of the houses.

A decision on the application is expected soon.