Moment West Midlands man makes 999 call after murdering his wife

Mohamed Samak was sentenced on Friday October 31 to life imprisonment after being found guilty of the murder of his wife Joanne Samak.

Following a five-week trial at Worcester Crown Court, a jury found 43-year-old Mohamed Samak guilty on Wednesday October 29.

Mohamed Samak was sentenced to 21 years and will serve a minimum of 19 years and eight months in prison, taking into consideration time already spent on remand.

Mohamed Samak.

West Mercia Police say, on Monday July 1 2024, Mohamed Samak reported to emergency services that his wife had stabbed herself at their family home in Chestnut Spinney, Droitwich. Officers and paramedics attended the address but sadly were unable to save the life of 49-year-old Joanne Samak who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mohamed Samak was arrested at the time of the incident and subsequently charged with the murder of his wife on July 4 2024.

Detective Inspector Mark Walters, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Whilst I am pleased that Mohamed Samak will face a substantial number of years in prison following a guilty verdict, the loss of Joanne will continue to be felt deeply by her family and friends, and our thoughts remain with them.

“I would particularly like to pay tribute to Joanne's family who, despite the continuous lies by the defendant regarding the events leading to her death, have remained dignified and courageous throughout.”

Joanne Samak.

Joanne's family said: “Jo was a beautiful, thoughtful person. She was loyal, kind and caring to everyone that touched her life. She was deeply loved by us, her family and her many, many friends.

“Most importantly, she was an amazing mummy. Her loss has had a devastating impact on everyone who knew and loved her, and we will never come to terms with losing her in such a cruel and senseless way.

“Jo’s zest for life was infectious. She was generous, creative and full of fun, with a wonderful sense of style and a passion for interior design, fashion, art and nature.

“Jo had so much more life to live, and we will miss her and love her forever."