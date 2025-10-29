Telford man charged after stabbing in Wolverhampton

Miqdad Ahmed was arrested as part of police enquiries into the incident near Dunstall Peace Park, Staveley Road, Whitmore Reans at around 4.45pm on Monday where two people suffered stab wounds and were taken to hospital.

The scene on Staveley Road in Wolverhampton following reports of disorder

The 31-year-old, from Warrensway, Telford, was later charged with assault and was due at Wolverhampton Magistrates today (Wednesday).

He was one of six men arrested yesterday (Tuesday) on suspicion of violent disorder.

Three of them have been released on police bail as enquiries continue and two others released with no further action.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We understand recent incidents in Wolverhampton are worrying, and we have more officers - both armed and unarmed - on the streets.

"Our message is clear: criminality has no place in the city. Our officers are out talking with residents, business owners, and visitors to make sure everyone in the city feels as safe as possible.

" Meanwhile investigators are working around the clock as several enquiries continue at pace.

"We would urge anyone with concerns or information to speak to us, and remember you can pass on information anonymously by speaking to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."